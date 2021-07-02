Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VCYT. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.20.

Get Veracyte alerts:

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $40.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. Analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Veracyte by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Veracyte by 16.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $5,977,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.