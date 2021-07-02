Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 40,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,182,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The stock has a market cap of $670.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verastem by 7.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Verastem by 39.1% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Verastem by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 166.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

