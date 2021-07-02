Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.230-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.80 million-$877.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.68 million.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNT. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.88.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,522 shares of company stock valued at $9,713,283. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

