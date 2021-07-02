Veru’s (VERU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of VERU opened at $8.16 on Monday. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.22 million, a P/E ratio of -271.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Veru by 877.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veru by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

