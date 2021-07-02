Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $1,467,084.30 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.

Vicor stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.48. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 1,364.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 607,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $17,595,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $5,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

