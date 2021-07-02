VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $60.83. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $60.58, with a volume of 4,491 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.91.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.