Victrex (LON:VCT) PT Raised to GBX 2,900 at Credit Suisse Group

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Numis Securities raised shares of Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Victrex to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,218.57 ($28.99).

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,584 ($33.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,456.68. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 41.74.

In related news, insider Martin Court acquired 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 427 shares of company stock worth $927,370.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

