Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 118,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OVV opened at $32.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

