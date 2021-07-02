Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,041 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $114.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.47.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

