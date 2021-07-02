Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Update

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the May 31st total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $875.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.20 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

