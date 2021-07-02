Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPCE. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.62.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,047 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,371,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.