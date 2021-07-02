Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 87,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 379,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VIST traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

