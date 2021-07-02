Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Down 3.9%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.03 and last traded at $43.31. 3,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 862,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

