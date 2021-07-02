Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.00.

Visteon stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Visteon by 3,338.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

