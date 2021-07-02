Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Short Interest Update

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,500 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the May 31st total of 908,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

VIZSF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93. Vizsla Silver has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.37.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

