Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 88.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,916,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,584,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 77.4% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vontier by 103.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

