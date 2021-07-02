Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stake Lowered by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 2.28% of Voya Financial worth $175,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $118,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 37.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 334,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 91,281 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $2,412,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $25,987,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.76. 6,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.