W. R. Jr. Stephens Sells 6,758 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $177,127.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

W. R. Jr. Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of Conn’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $322,753.60.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $760.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.61.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

