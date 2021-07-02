Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74. 981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 450,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Specifically, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Wabash National alerts:

WNC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $759.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wabash National by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Wabash National by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 473,645 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 6.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wabash National by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.