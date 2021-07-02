Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.24.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.17 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of -70.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.