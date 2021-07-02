Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.71 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

