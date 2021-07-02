Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $214,365,992.45 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $214,365,992.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,119,957.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $145,460,880.40.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $105,640,353.00.

On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $119,686,406.82.

On Friday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30.

On Wednesday, June 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84.

On Monday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $142,357,456.80.

On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55.

On Wednesday, June 9th, S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $74,433,501.44.

On Monday, June 7th, S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $64,239,359.06.

On Friday, June 4th, S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $50,596,011.76.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.32 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $390.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

