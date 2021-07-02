Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.06. 175,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,350,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

