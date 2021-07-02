Warburg Research Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €85.50 Price Target

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €85.50 ($100.59) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s previous close.

DRW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.50 ($98.24).

ETR DRW3 opened at €79.65 ($93.71) on Wednesday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 1 year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The stock has a market cap of $684.99 million and a PE ratio of 7.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €75.83.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

