Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth $23,693,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 748,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 491,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 108,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

