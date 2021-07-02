Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.75. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.66. The stock had a trading volume of 906,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,478. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $91.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.78, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 24.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 22,698 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $1,547,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $4,442,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

