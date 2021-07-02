Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Short Interest Update

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of WVE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,055. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after buying an additional 741,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 570,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

