Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 1,330 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.21 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.47 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

