Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,865,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in AON by 7,161,633.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,391,000 after buying an additional 214,849 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in AON by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

AON stock opened at $238.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

