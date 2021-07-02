Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,039,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,446,000 after purchasing an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of CME Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 297,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,854,000 after purchasing an additional 95,528 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $214.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

