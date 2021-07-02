Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 111 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $139.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.