Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETR stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

