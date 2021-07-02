Wedbush Comments on Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($6.72) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.69). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of BEAM opened at $133.60 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,625 shares of company stock worth $16,324,728. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,519,000 after buying an additional 3,647,481 shares in the last quarter. MWG Management Limited grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% in the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after buying an additional 2,360,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,945,000 after buying an additional 931,108 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,832,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,513,000 after purchasing an additional 515,886 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

