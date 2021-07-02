Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS: AMKBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/1/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/24/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/18/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/18/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/8/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/8/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/25/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/13/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/12/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

AMKBY stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

