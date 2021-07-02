Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS: AMKBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/1/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/24/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 6/18/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 6/18/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 6/8/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 6/8/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/25/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 5/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 5/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/13/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating.
- 5/12/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/12/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/6/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/6/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
AMKBY stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $15.27.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
