Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WRI. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial cut Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

WRI stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,496,000 after buying an additional 5,889,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,259,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,026,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,454,000 after buying an additional 1,320,769 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

