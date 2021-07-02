Weiss Asset Management LP Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

IIIIU stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.