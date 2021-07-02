Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $171,000 in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thunder Bridge Acquisition II alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

THBR opened at $10.87 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.71 million, a PE ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.