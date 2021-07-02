Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $388,000 in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 39,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of HYACU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

