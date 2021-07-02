Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCACU. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000.

Get Brookline Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BCACU stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.