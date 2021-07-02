Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 88,741 Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.61% of Roth CH Acquisition II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,782,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition II stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $11.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

