Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $448,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.51. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

