Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 39,086 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $19,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.77. 219,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,930,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.75. The firm has a market cap of $321.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.