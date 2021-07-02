Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $17.99 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 410,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,988,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of UDR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in UDR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 37,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,586. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

