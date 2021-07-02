Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 431,349 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 53,406 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,381. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

