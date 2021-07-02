Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 1,097,220 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 112.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097,220 shares during the period. SITE Centers comprises 0.6% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.98% of SITE Centers worth $28,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $166,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 30,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,334. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,220.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

