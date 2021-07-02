Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 26,923 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,923 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Arista Networks worth $22,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $131,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at $316,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,119 shares of company stock valued at $29,910,756 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

NYSE ANET traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.78. 4,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $374.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

