Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 72,175 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 72,175 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 0.7% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $33,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.63. 683,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,459,652. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

