Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.60 Million

Analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $333.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $350.60 million. Welbilt reported sales of $206.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

WBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Welbilt by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after buying an additional 5,266,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,848,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,927,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Welbilt by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after buying an additional 972,811 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBT stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.73 and a beta of 2.46.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

