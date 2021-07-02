Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

WELL stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04. Welltower has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $84.57.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

