Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.06. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 1,091,696 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.41.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 710.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180,223 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westwater Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

