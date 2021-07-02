Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.06. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 1,091,696 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.41.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.
Featured Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.